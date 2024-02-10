Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,062,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,319,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

