Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.53. 2,792,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average is $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $177.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

