Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 155,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 55,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Premier by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

