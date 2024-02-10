Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Precigen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 784,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 238,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Precigen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 374,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,629 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

See Also

