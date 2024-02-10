Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $16.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

