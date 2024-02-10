Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 8,062 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 131,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,211. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

