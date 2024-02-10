Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after buying an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 770,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,054,350 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.