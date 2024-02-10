Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. 828,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,039. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
