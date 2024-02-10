Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $44,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.48. 581,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,695. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

