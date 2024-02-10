Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,762,000 after buying an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

