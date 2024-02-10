Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.86. 519,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

