Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $838.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $88.59.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

