Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 198,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
MGC stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.41. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
