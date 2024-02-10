Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 62,288 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,877,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 814.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 264,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235,351 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,268,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 124,839 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 248,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,138. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

