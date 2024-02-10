Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,524,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 207,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VWO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,825,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,395. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

