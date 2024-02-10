PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 27,070.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

PayPal Trading Up 5.0 %

PYPL traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,421,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,922,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.