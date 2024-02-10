Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of EW opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

