Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

