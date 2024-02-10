Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,006 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.30% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 105.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

