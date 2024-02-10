Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1,009.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

