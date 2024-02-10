Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 3,503 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 2.8 %

JBL stock opened at $139.73 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.46%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

