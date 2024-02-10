Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 27,350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 256.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.