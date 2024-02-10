Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 5,040 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $291.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.62. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.64 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.