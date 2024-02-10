Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Given New $27.50 Price Target at CIBC

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

