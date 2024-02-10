Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $18.00 at Mizuho

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

