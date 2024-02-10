Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

PLTR opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.