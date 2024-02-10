OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.25

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

OSRAM Licht Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

