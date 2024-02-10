O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Gap Down to $1,067.02

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,067.02, but opened at $1,010.50. O’Reilly Automotive shares last traded at $1,060.13, with a volume of 118,474 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $981.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $954.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

