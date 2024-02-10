O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.82. 553,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,301. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,074.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $981.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $954.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

