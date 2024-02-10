O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $981.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.42. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,008 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

