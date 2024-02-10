Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $31.47 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $31.47 million and approximately $632,387.55 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

