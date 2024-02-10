Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.71.

OTEX stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter worth $207,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,928,000 after purchasing an additional 147,643 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 15.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

