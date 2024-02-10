Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Summit Insights cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

