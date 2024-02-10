ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 372.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.04 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.