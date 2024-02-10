Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Lowered to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.22.

OMC stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

