Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,311,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $131.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.48. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

