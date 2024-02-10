Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires New Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 620,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $75.47 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

