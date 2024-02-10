NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $224.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.01. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

