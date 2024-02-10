NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Paul C. Saville Sells 500 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,916,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NVR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,447.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,989.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,386.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,000.90 and a twelve month high of $7,497.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.