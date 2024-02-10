New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NYCB. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $77,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $55,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after buying an additional 3,634,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

