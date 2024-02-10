Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells $319,434.05 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $561.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $80,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

