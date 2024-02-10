Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Gregory K. Peters Sells 1,278 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NFLX opened at $561.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $500.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

