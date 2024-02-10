National Bank Financial Weighs in on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.59.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$13.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$25.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.50.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$214.79 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

