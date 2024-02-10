National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.71.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$29.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$28.13 and a 1 year high of C$39.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.08.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.03%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

