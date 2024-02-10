National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.16 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.49.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.52 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.48 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.18.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

