Nano Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002444 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $153.93 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00148891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.15 or 0.00518699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00251554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00162645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.