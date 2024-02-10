MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

MYR Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.07.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

