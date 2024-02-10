Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $62,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $312.47 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.65.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

