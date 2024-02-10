Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $501.35 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $519.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.11 and its 200 day moving average is $451.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

