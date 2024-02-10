Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Tenet Healthcare's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC

